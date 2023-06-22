EGT Digital’s games will captivate the visitors of Casa Pariurilor 

EGT Digital’s bestsellers are ready to reveal to the visitors of Casa Pariurilor.

Press release.- EGT Digital‘s titles keep on gaining speed in Romania. Now the bestsellers from Bell Link, High Cash and the 5 games with a Single Progressive Jackpot are ready to reveal to the visitors of Casa Pariurilor their exciting world full of numerous options for winning and entertainment.

“EGT Digital’s gaming content has generated a lot of interest among our customers, which was no surprise for us as EGT’s land-based products are well-known in the country,” stated Andreea Toba, head of Product and Project Management at Fortuna Entertainment Group.

“Their performance so far is excellent. In the coming weeks, the titles from Clover Chance will also be activated,” added Toba.

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of Sales at EGT Digital, also shared her satisfaction with the collaboration with Fortuna Entertainment Group and their website Casa Pariurilor and emphasized that this is another successful partnership for Romania, which is shaping to become a very strong market for the Bulgarian provider.

“I believe that we will contribute to making the casino even more popular among the local gaming audience,” she concluded.

