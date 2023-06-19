Superbet and EGT Digital: One more fruitful collaboration in Romania

The latest EGT Digital’s jackpot solutions will be available by the end of June.

Press release.- EGT Digital’s games are live on the website of one more popular Romanian online operator: Superbet. At the disposal of the players are the top performers of Bell Link, High Cash, the 5 games with a Single Progressive Jackpot, as well as 12 titles of Clover Chance jackpot. The rest of the slots of the latest EGT Digital’s jackpot solution will also be available by the end of June.

Mark Flood, commercial director, Gaming at Superbet, stated: “EGT Digital’s gaming content immediately caught the attention of our customers, who highly appreciate the multiple chances of winning, as well as the diverse themes of the games.

“I am confident that we have set the foundations of a long-term successful partnership, whose potential is yet to be unleashed.”

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital, also shared her thoughts about the collaboration: “Our portfolio includes a wide range of different types of games, aiming to satisfy the needs and preferences of even the most demanding players, and the fact that our gaming solutions received such warm acceptance from Superbet’s customers is further proof that we are successfully dealing with this task.

“We are very pleased to have the opportunity to work with such a respected operator. I believe that we will be able to establish ourselves as one of their preferred gaming providers.”

