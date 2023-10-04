EGT Digital with another breakthrough in Mexico

EGT Digital closed a deal with the prominent Mexican betting site Gana777.mx.

Press release.- Soon after its debut in Mexico, EGT Digital closed another deal in the country and now its gaming content is live on the prominent local betting site Gana777.mx. Its visitors can try their luck with the captivating titles of Bell Link, High Cash, Single Progressive Jackpot, Clover Chance, as well as the multiplayer xRide.

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital, said: “EGT’s land-based games are accepted very well in the Mexican market and I think that the fact that they are now also available online will further increase their popularity and solidify their status as local players’ favourites.

“I am confident that this integration will yield very positive results for us and the casino both in a short and long-term perspective.”

Erick Sapien, country manager at Gana777.mx, also shared his satisfaction with the partnership: “EGT Digital is a well-established iGaming provider and the time came for us to start offering their gaming content. As expected, our customers immediately noticed the Bulgarian company’s games, which are currently in the top 10 most played titles on our website.”

