Tsvetomira Drumeva, EGT Digital: “I am confident our wide range of products will be among the main highlights at SiGMA Europe”

EGT Digital’s head of Sales, Tsvetomira Drumeva, spoke with Focus Gaming News about the company’s upcoming participation in SiGMA Europe and its future challenges.

Exclusive interview.- EGT Digital is preparing for SiGMA Europe, one of the most anticipated gaming events of the year that will take place in Malta next November 13th to 17th. In this exclusive interview with Focus Gaming News, the company’s head of sales, Tsvetomira Drumeva, talks about the company’s plans for the event and the next steps for EGT Digital for the next year.

What does EGT Digital expect from SiGMA Europe? How do you prepare for the expo?

We are glad that we will take part in SIGMA Europe once again. This event is one of the most important igaming exhibitions on a global level and will provide us with the opportunity to meet with existing and new potential clients and demonstrate to them EGT Digital’s wide range of products which I am confident will be among the main highlights at the show.

What can visitors expect to see from EGT Digital at the exhibition?

The guests to our stand will be able to get acquainted with our in-house developed online betting platform X-Nave with its 4 modules: Sportsbook product, Casino aggregator, CRM Engine, and Payment Gateway. All of them could be part of the complete solution or operate separately as they allow integration with third-party providers.

The other accent in EGT Digital’s display will be our rich portfolio of games, including more than 90 in-house developed titles. Along with the already popular slots, we will reveal more about the brand-new Pyramid Riddles Osiris, which is coming soon to form part of the Clover Chance jackpot.

EGT Digital has recently received the “Slot Game Provider of the Year” prize at this year’s edition of the SiGMA Awards Balkans competition. What does this recognition mean to the company?

We are honoured that we have been distinguished with this accolade. It is a recognition of the constant work that the entire team behind EGT Digital has been doing over the past 3 years.

“Our games have already been established as a successful product in many markets, which inspires us to continue to do our best to deliver high-end solutions that match a brand like EGT.” Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital.

EGT Digital’s games are now available in Mexico via Casino Winpot. Are you planning to expand the online games in the region?

Yes, that’s right. Our games are already at the disposal of the Mexican players on the betting sites of Winpot and Gana777 and in the near future, we are planning to start partnerships with more operators in the country and the region as a whole.

“Particularly we are expecting to be live with some of the largest operators in Colombia, Panama and several more countries from Latin America very soon.” Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital.

You have recently attended the SBC Summit Barcelona 2023? How was your experience and what feedback did you receive from partners and customers?

Our participation in SBC Summit Barcelona was very successful. We have expanded existing partnerships, as well as closed deals with many new customers.

What are the company’s main challenges for 2024?

For 2024 we have two main goals. The first one is entering new markets through our portfolio of slots which is constantly enriching with new and attractive proposals, tailored according to the tastes and preferences of different types of players.

We are also aiming to establish EGT Digital as a major platform provider with its own solution X-Nave which is able to provide operators with the technology and tools they need to build a successful and competitive iGaming business.