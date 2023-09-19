EGT Digital will shine with its latest products at SBC Summit Barcelona 2023

The igaming provider will demonstrate the latest novelties in its portfolio on September 20 and 21.

Press release.- SBC Summit Barcelona 2023 is the next event on EGT Digital’s calendar, where the igaming provider will demonstrate the latest novelties in its portfolio. Guests can see them at stand CG20 on September 20 and 21.

The company will showcase its jackpot bestsellers Bell Link, Clover Chance, High Cash, and Single Progressive Jackpot, along with the well-known instant games, including over 80 in-house developed slot games. The newest addition to High Cash Mummy Secret will stand out, making its debut during the show.

It joins the already established Princess Cash, Dragons’ Realm, and Leprechance Treasury and it will immerse the players in the mysteries and riches of Ancient Egypt, where the high chances of winning in combination with the beautifully themed symbols and lavish look will guarantee them an unforgettable gaming experience. The multiplayer title xRide will complement the selection of slots.

EGT Digital will also show its in-house developed all-in-one betting platform X-Nave with its 4 main modules: Sportsbook product, Casino aggregator, CRM Engine, and Payment Gateway. They could be both part of the complete solution or operate separately as they allow integration with third-party platforms.

The Sportsbook product will present its latest promotion mechanisms and bonus types, including new bonus mechanics, odds boosters, new early payout types, and jackpots. The self-service betting terminal which offers a 360-degree solution for both software and hardware aspects of the business in the retail segment will also be on display.

The main highlight in CRM Engine will be the Player Engagement Suite. Its three modules: campaign manager, gamification and loyalty and player journey, enable operators to provide their clients with bonuses and promotions tailored according to their tastes and preferences.

X-Nave’s Casino aggregator, which currently includes more than 90 different integrations with popular third-party gaming providers, will also demonstrate its latest modules for tombola, operator-controlled prize drops and jackpots.

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital, said: “SBC Summit Barcelona provides us with the chance to meet with our current partners, as well as with many potential new customers, which is very important to us, considering the fact that Spain and the Iberian region as a whole have a lot of potential for our products. I am confident that we will have a very fruitful participation in this year’s edition of the exhibition, which will repeat and even surpass our success from last year.”

