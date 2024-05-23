EGT Digital to present its igaming solutions at Belgrade Future Gaming 2024

On stand E1 the company will display its portfolio.

Press release.-On 28 and 29 May operators, players and industry experts in Serbia will have the chance to learn more about the innovative products of EGT Digital during this year’s edition of Belgrade Future Gaming. Together with EGT the Bulgarian iGaming provider will welcome guests on stand E1.

Along with its popular instant games EGT Digital will present its portfolio of casino solutions, currently including the jackpot bestsellers Bell Link, Clover Chance, High Cash and Single Progressive Jackpot and more than 100 slot titles on different themes, which already gained popularity in over 50 markets globally.

At visitors’ disposal will be the brand-new football game Burning Goals, part of the Clover Chance jackpot. On the eve of the European Championship, EGT Digital will allow football lovers to dive into the atmosphere of a real match with just a click on their screen. The gaming thrill will reach new heights thanks to the double chance feature, providing players with even more opportunities to win one of the big prizes.

EGT Digital’s in-house developed “all-in-one” betting platform X-Nave will also be on display to demonstrate its 4 main modules: CRM Engine, Sport product, Casino aggregator and Payment Gateway. Each one of them can be part of the complete solution or operate separately, as they allow integration with developments of third-party providers.

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital, shared her expectations regarding the participation of the company in the event: “We will take part in Belgrade Future Gaming for another year in a row, because it is very well attended and along with our valued current partners we can reach a lot of potential new customers as well.

“I am very glad to say that our casino games are already live in Serbia and have been demonstrating an excellent performance so far. I am confident that in the near future we will be able to expand our footprint in the country and further contribute to the development of the local online gaming sector.”