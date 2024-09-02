EGT Digital to participate at Entertainment Arena Expo 2024

The company will be attending the expo that will take place in Romania, September 2-4.

Press release.- The Entertainment Arena Expo in Bucharest is the next exhibition where EGT Digital will showcase its igaming solutions. They will be on display together with EGT‘s products on stand 308.

The visitors will have the opportunity to explore EGT Digital’s gaming world, including the 4 jackpot top performers Bell Link, Clover Chance, High Cash and Single Progressive Jackpot, as well as more than 100 in-house developed casino titles, which are already present in over 50 markets globally.

The latest addition to Clover Chance – Burning Hot Instant, will be among the highlights. As its name indicates, this is the first instant game in the jackpot’s range. Inspired by EGT Digital’s classic Burning Hot slot series, Burning Hot Instant will certainly won’t go unnoticed by guests at the stand, who will be able to enjoy its mystery jackpot and numerous immediate rewards.

The igaming platform X-Nave will also present its 4 main modules: CRM Engine, Sport product, Gaming Aggregator and Payment Gateway. Each one of them can be part of the complete solution or function independently from the others, as they could be integrated with developments of third-party providers.

EGT Digital’s CRM Engine will show new competition opportunities between players, including various games and tournaments, as well as а prize drop on all providers on a platform level. Operators will have more options at their disposal for more detailed segmentation of players. A new AI/ML module for individually selected casino games based on player behaviour and an AI/ML chatbot will be also presented.

The sports product will show its customisable tournament page, which enhances user engagement and simplifies navigation. It will allow players to easily access relevant information and place bets. The page is divided into different tabs: Lobby, Matches, Boosted, Outrights, Bet Feed, Teams, Groups, Brackets, Promotions, and Quiz, which guarantees that all important data is available to users and they can enjoy a more personalized and engaging betting experience.

X-Nave’s Gaming Aggregator will show its portfolio of more than 12,000 titles, covering slots, live games, table games, bingo, lottery, Poker, TV games, and skill-based games from more than 110 popular providers. The variety of casino widgets available to operators is now enriched with a leaderboard widget, which will be also presented to the guests at the stand.

EGT Digital’s Payment Gateway will introduce its wide range of payment methods, which already includes Open Banking. The guests will also be able to learn more about the Quick Deposit feature – a small Cashier that can be opened directly from the casino games, which means that the players don’t have to leave the game in order to take what is hidden inside.

Tsvetomira Drumeva, Head of Sales at EGT Digital, commented: “The countries from the Balkan Peninsula and Romania in particular are among the most important markets for our company and the large number of partnerships in the region are proof, that our products are very popular here.

“We can’t wait to continue providing the local operators and players with high-quality gaming products, offering an excellent mix of great entertainment and impressive winnings. Entertainment Arena Expo gives us the perfect opportunity to present to them our newest highly potential developments on site.”

