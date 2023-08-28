EGT Digital is ready to have a memorable participation in EAE 2023

The igaming provider will present its variety of instant games, as well as its portfolio of over 80 slot titles.

EGT Digital will showcase its latest products, including slot games and betting solutions, at the Entertainment Arena Expo.

Press release.- EGT Digital will start September off strong by taking part in the Entertainment Arena Expo. The company will showcase its latest developments and bestsellers along with EGT at stand 308.

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital, said: “We are ready to repeat our success from last year, and why not have an even more fruitful participation in the 2023 edition.”

The igaming provider will present its variety of instant games, as well as its portfolio of over 80 slot titles, which are already widely popular in Romania and a number of other markets in Europe and around the world.

The visitors will be able to dive into the exciting world of the top performing jackpots Bell Link, Clover Chance, High Cash, Single Progressive, as well as the multiplayer game xRide. Hermes Fortunes, the latest addition to Clover Chance, will also be available to the guests to reward them with good fortunes, and Free spins with a win multiplier and a chance to re-trigger, as well as an abundance of cascading wins, will bring a lot of entertainment and will keep the players engaged for long.

The in-house developed all-in-one betting platform X-Nave will also be on display. It will demonstrate its modules, which can be both part of the complete solution or operate separately as they allow integration with third-party platforms.

The Sportsbook product will show its latest promotion mechanisms and bonus types, including new bonus mechanics, odds boosters, new early payout types, and jackpots. The self-service betting terminal for the retail segment offering a 360-degree solution for both software and hardware aspects of the business will complement the selection of the sportsbook novelties.

The Player Engagement Suite will be the main accent in X-Nave’s CRM Engine. Its three modules: campaign manager, gamification and loyalty and player journey, enable operators to provide their clients with numerous promotions and bonuses tailored according to their preferences, thus enhancing even further their gaming experience.

X-Nave’s Casino aggregator, which currently contains over 80 different integrations with popular third-party gaming providers, will also demonstrate its latest modules for tombola, operator-controlled prize drops and jackpots.

“Our selection of products for Entertainment Arena Expo 2023 is truly impressive and I am confident that our current and potential customers will find in it exactly what they need to build and grow their igaming business,” added Ms. Drumeva. “We look forward to meeting with them at our stand on 5-7 September.“