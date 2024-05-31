EGT Digital to demonstrate an impressive product display at SIGMA Asia 2024

The company will showcase its products in booth D301 together with EGT.

EGT Digital will present the 4 top-performing jackpots Bell Link, High Cash, Clover Chance, and Single Progressive Jackpot.

EGT Digital will present the 4 top-performing jackpots Bell Link, High Cash, Clover Chance, and Single Progressive Jackpot, which include over 100 in-house developed slot titles on different themes. Guests will have the chance to learn more about the latest addition to Clover Chance: the football game Burning Goals.

Just before the start of the European Championship, EGT Digital will dive football lovers into the atmosphere of a real match with just a click on their screen. The double chance feature will intensify the gaming experience by providing players with even more opportunities to win one of the big prizes.

The fans of instant winnings will be able to enjoy the instant games of the company, popular for their original eye-catching design, classic rules, and smooth gameplay.

On display will be also EGT Digital’s in-house developed “all-in-one” betting platform X-Nave, providing operators with a complete solution to build and maintain a successful and competitive online business. It contains 4 main modules: CRM Engine, Sport product, Casino aggregator, and Payment Gateway, each of which can be both part of the turnkey product or operate independently, as they allow to be integrated with developments of third-party providers.

Mariana Manchina, sales manager for the Philippines at EGT, commented: “I am confident that our product selection for SIGMA Asia will captivate visitors’ attention and guarantee us many new partners in the region. We have already opened our office in Manila, thanks to which we will be able to be close to our local customers and offer them exactly what they need. EGT Digital has great potential for the Asian markets, which will unfold in the coming years.”