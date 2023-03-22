EGT Digital will be at GAT Expo Cartagena 2023

GAT Expo Cartagena 2023 will be from 29 to 30 of March

The company will exhibit its portfolio of iGaming developments at booth A11 from March 29-30.

Press release.- EGT Digital confirmed its participation, together with EGT, in GAT Expo Cartagena 2023. The company, which is ready to present its portfolio of developments for iGaming, will receive visitors at stand A11, from 29 to 30 of March.

EGT Digital’s rich portfolio of innovative iGaming developments is ready to captivate the visitors of the GAT Gaming & Technology Expo in Cartagena. The company will participate in the show together with EGT and will welcome its guests at stand A11.

Alongside the instant games and the jackpot bestsellers Bell Link, High Cash, and the 5 single progressives Versailles Gold, Rise of Ra, Burning Hot, 20 Super Hot and 40 Super Hot, the products which are expected to arouse the most significant interest are the latest additions to the company’s gaming portfolio: the brand-new multiplayer game xRide, as well as Clover Chance jackpot with its newest propositions.

xRide has an innovative concept according to which the winnings are generated by an increasing multiplier, while the players make bets, including double, and have at their disposal automated bet options. They also will be able to track in real-time the results of everyone else playing at the moment.

Clover Chance with its 48 titles will be also one of the main highlights at the stand. Karnak Treasure game, which will be part of the jackpot very soon, will be presented as well. As the game’s name suggests, it will take the players to exciting adventures into Ancient Egypt and will give them multiple options for winning through its Free spins, Expanding symbol, and Re-spins features.

EGT Digital’s in-house developed all-in-one betting platform X-Nave, which provides the technology that online casino operators need to build a successful and competitive iGaming business, will also be at display.

It will demonstrate its four products:

Sports betting solution offering a full range of promotional features;

Casino aggregator, provided with a large package of game providers that is constantly enriching;

CRM Engine, allowing full flexibility in terms of segmentation and setting parameters;

The latest one: the Payment Gateway, enabling users to make safe and easy payments.

All the products could be both part of the complete solution or operate separately as they are capable of being integrated with other platforms.

“EGT Digital’s products have great potential for the Colombian market,“ said Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at the company. And she added: “We are looking forward to meet with our current and potential customers at GAT Expo and present to them the immense possibilities of the iGaming world.”