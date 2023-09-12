EGT Digital further extends its partnership with Adjarabet

Now the visitors of www.adjarabet.am can try their luck with 80 titles from EGT Digital.

The provider’s gaming content will be also available to the Armenian players.

Press release.- After the great success that EGT Digital’s slots had among the Georgian customers of Adjarabet, the operator decided to present the Bulgarian provider’s gaming content to the Armenian players. Now the visitors of www.adjarabet.am can try their luck with 80 titles from the top-performing Bell Link, Clover Chance, High Cash and Single Progressive Jackpot.

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital, said: “We are very happy to expand our collaboration with such a respected operator as Adjarabet. Our games quickly proved their qualities in Georgia and I am confident that they will demonstrate the same impressive performance in Armenia as well.”

Adjarabet Armenia management also expressed their positive expectations regarding the new integration. They shared that EGT Digital has ranked among the most trusted providers of theirs both in Georgia and Armenia, highlighting that they look forward to the Bulgarian provider’s next proposals.

