EGT Digital and SlotsCity in partnership for more happy players in Ukraine

All 70 titles of the Bulgarian provider are available to the visitors of the casino.

Press release.- EGT Digital‘s games are live on another well-known betting site in Ukraine. Now all 70 titles of the Bulgarian provider, including Bell Link, High Cash, Clover Chance and the 5 games with a Single Progressive Jackpot are available to the visitors of SlotsCity. They are also able to enjoy the multiplayer xRide.

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital, said: “We are flattered that SlotsCity decided to trust us and integrated the whole gaming portfolio of our company.

“Working with an established brand like theirs is an honour to us and I believe that we will make their casino even more attractive, and our content will become more popular among local players.”

Stanislav Andrieiev, CMO at SlotsCity, also shared positive feedback about the partnership with EGT Digital: “We enriched the gaming choice of our clients with EGT Digital’s high-quality games, because they offer great diversity in themes, high chances of winning and last but not least, they have already proven themselves in a number of markets. Their performance so far has been very good and fully meets, even exceeds our expectations.”

