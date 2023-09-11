EGT Digital and ELITBET.bg: one more successful collaboration in Bulgaria

The visitors of ELITBET.bg can now enjoy the bestselling titles of the company.

Press release.- EGT Digital is proud of one more partnership in Bulgaria. The company established an agreement with ELITBET.bg.

The visitors of ELITBET.bg can now enjoy the bestselling titles. The list includes Bell Link, High Cash, Single Progressive Jackpot and Clover Chance, as well as the multiplayer xRide.

Yusein Dalov, CEO at ELITBET.bg, said: “We are very happy with our collaboration with EGT Digital. Our customers are well familiar with the provider’s games and immediately after the activation, they stood out as one of the most preferred on our website.

“Our company is thus taking another big step in the development of an even more attractive online casino with a high-quality experience. We are working hard to offer new features, enhancements and promotions to our customers and to gradually establish ourselves among the industry leaders in the country“.

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital, also gave a positive evaluation of the deal with the operator: “It’s an honour to us that ELITBET.bg chose us as their partner. I believe that through this cooperation we will contribute to further increasing their popularity, as well as we will solidify our leadership positions in the Bulgarian market.”