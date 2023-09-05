EGT Digital is a “Slot Game Provider of the Year” according to SIGMA Awards Balkans 2023

EGT Digital’s portfolio of in-house developed online slot games, currently consists of more than 80 titles.

Press release.- EGT Digital received the prize “Slot Game Provider of the Year” at this year’s edition of SIGMA Awards Balkans competition, which was held on September 4 at the Grand Ballroom in City of Dreams Resort.

The Bulgarian iGaming provider was distinguished with the accolade because of its ever-evolving portfolio of in-house developed online slot games, currently consisting of more than 80 titles. During the last 12 months, EGT Digital’s gaming content entered a lot of new markets around the world, including Europe, Asia, Africa, North and South America.

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital, said: “Receiving ‘Slot Game Provider of the Year’ award is a great honour for us. It is a recognition of our products and the impact they have on the industry. By accepting it, we commit to continue to create innovative cutting-edge developments and contribute to the development of the igaming sector as a whole.”

