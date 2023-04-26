EGT Digital and Adjarabet sign agreement

More than 70 titles, individual progressive jackpots and the new xRide multiplayer offer are available to players.

Press release.- EGT Digital’s games are live on the betting site of one more reputable operator in Georgia.

At the disposal of Adjarabet’s clients are all 70 titles of the top sellers Bell Link, High Cash, Clover Chance, the 5 Single progressive jackpots, as well as the brand-new multiplayer proposition xRide.

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital, commented: “We are very happy that in a short period of time, we have been able to prove ourselves as a stable and trusted provider in the country and Adjarabet’s decision to integrate the whole gaming content of ours to its high-rated online casino is a convincing proof of this”.

And she added: “I believe that our titles will demonstrate excellent performance, including xRide, which recently has been introduced for the very first time. It received positive feedback because of its innovative concept according to which the winnings are generated by an increasing multiplier and the players are able to track in real-time the results of the other participants.”

“EGT Digital’s games offer great bonuses and high chances of winning in combination with a rich variety of themes, which makes them very attractive to our customers,” shared Avtandil Oboladze, head of online casino department at adjarabet.com.

He concluded: “I am confident that they will rank among the favourites of our visitors, and we look forward to seeing the next propositions of the Bulgarian provider.”