Press release.– EGT Digital is ready to reveal the potential of its products during this year’s SBC Summit, which will be held on September 24th-26th in the Portuguese capital.

According to Ms.Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital, the company’s stand A100 will become a meeting point for operators, players, and industry experts and “will be one of the most visited places during the event.”

In addition, EGT Digital will dive the guests into its enthralling portfolio of casino solutions, currently featuring the four popular jackpots Bell Link, Hich Cash, Clover Chance and Single Progressive Jackpot, as well as more than 100 titles on different themes The first instant game in Clover Chance – Burning Hot Instant, will stand out among them.

Created in the spirit of classic instant games and inspired by EGT Digital’s well-known eponymous slot series, the latest addition to the bestselling jackpot will catch players’ attention with its numerous immediate rewards and the chance to win some of the mystery jackpot levels.

The visitors will be able to learn more about the igaming platform X-Nave as well. It will present its four main modules: Sport Product, CRM Engine, Gaming Aggregator, and Payment Gateway, each of which can be part of the turnkey solution or function separately, as they allow integration with developments of third-party providers.

X-Nave’s Sport Product will present its latest novelty: the new customisable tournament page, which aims to enrich user engagement and simplify navigation. Thanks to it, players will have the opportunity to access relevant information and place bets very easily. The page is divided into different tabs to provide users with all the data they need: Lobby, Matches, Boosted, Outrights, Bet Feed, Teams, Groups, Brackets, Promotions, and Quiz. This guarantees that users will enjoy more personalised and engaging betting experience.

EGT Digital’s CRM Engine will demonstrate many new competition opportunities between players, including various games and tournaments, as well as а prize drop on all providers on a platform level. Operators will also have more options to make more detailed player segmentation, as well as an AI/ML chatbot and a new AI/ML module for casino games, which will be selected on the basis of visitors’ behaviour.

Moreover, the gaming aggregator will show its portfolio, currently containing over 12,000 titles, including slots, live games, table games, bingo, lottery, Poker, TV games, and skill-based games from more than 110 popular providers. The variety of casino widgets available to operators is now complemented by a leaderboard widget, which will also be available to the visitors.

X-Nave’s Payment Gateway will introduce its vast array of payment methods, which already include Open Banking. The guests will also learn more about the Quick Deposit feature – a small Cashier that can be opened directly from the casino games, i.e. the players don’t have to leave the game in order to take advantage of it.

“It is always a pleasure for us to participate in the SBC Summit”, concluded Ms. Drumeva. “This is among the biggest events in the digital industry, where we have the opportunity to become aware of the latest trends in the igaming world and, at the same time meet with our valued current and future customers and show them how we can make the results of their business even better.”