EGT at G2E Las Vegas 2023: An offer that can’t be refused

Press release.- Euro Games Technology is ready to captivate the visitors to this year’s edition of G2E Las Vegas with a mesmerizing set of new and top-performing developments, which will be available at booths 2452 and 3352.

Among the main highlights on display will be 3 brand new jackpot products: Gods & Kings Link, Supreme Combo Link and Ultra Tap Link, which are created specifically for the North American market. Their fascinating games will dive players into mysterious worlds inhabited by mythological creatures and offer them many bonuses and countless chances of winning.

Winner Selection 3 and 4 multigame mixes, featuring some of EGT’s most popular titles, will also make their debut during the exhibition and are expected to arouse the local gaming audience’s interest. They will be housed in the cabinets of the General Series, providing a perfect combination of eye-catching design and unique comfort.

The slot selection will be complemented by the popular jackpots Bell Link, Cai Fu Tian Jiang, 2 Happy Hits, High Cash, Coin Jackpot, 9 Crystal Bonanza, Premium Link, as well as the multigames of General Series.

EGT will present its highly potential multiplayer solutions as well: the terminals G 27 T and G 32 T and the roulettes G R6 C and G RSA. They stand out with multiple ergonomic features and great flexibility, allowing numerous possible configurations with other devices, and will be supplied with the Power Series multigames and Jackpot Cards.

EGT’s casino management system Spider will reveal how easy the management of the day-to-day activities of a casino could be with it.

The subsidiary EGT Digital will also show its wide range of igaming solutions, including popular instant games, jackpots and over 80 top-performing slot titles. The provider will demonstrate the in-house developed all-in-one betting platform X-Nave as well as its 4 main modules: Sportsbook product, CRM Engine, Casino Aggregator and the newest Payment Gateway, each one of which could be both part of the turnkey solution or operate separately as they allow integration with third-party solutions.

Nadia Popova, chief revenue officer and VP Sales & Marketing at EGT, said: “We are happy that for another year in a row we will take part in one of the biggest and most important events in the gaming world and we will endeavor to make it memorable as always.

“I believe that the innovations that we have prepared for G2E Las Vegas 2023, will create a stir among both our current and potential new customers and attract them to our booth, where they will receive offers they couldn’t refuse.”

