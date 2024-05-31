EGBA announces European Safer Gambling Week 2024

The annual gambling industry initiative will return this November.

Belgium.- The European Gaming and Betting Association (EGBA) has confirmed the dates for European Safer Gambling Week 2024, which will take place from 18-24 November. The annual collaborative initiative aims to raise awareness about safer gambling in Europe and promote discussions about player protection among gambling operators, regulators, support organisations and experts-by-experience.

This year will be the fourth edition of the initiative. There will be a social media campaign and an array of workshops to raise awareness about safer gambling, share best practices and tips and signpost resources and services.

Maarten Haijer, secretary general of EGBA, said: “We’re pleased to announce the dates for this year’s European Safer Gambling Week and look forward to another impactful edition. The initiative is an important part of EGBA’s commitment to raising awareness about safer gambling and fostering a strong culture of player protection in Europe. This year, we aim to reach even more Europeans with safer gambling tips and messages and bring together a diverse range of stakeholders for a week full of meaningful discussions about the future of player protection.

“Safer gambling is a shared responsibility, and we encourage operators and other stakeholders to join us in supporting this important initiative. Together, we can raise the bar.”

European Safer Gambling Week usually coincides with UK Safer Gambling Week, which is organised by the Betting and Gaming Council (BGC), Bacta and the Bingo Association. The BGC said Safer Gambling Week 2023 “smashed previous social media records” with 50 million impressions on X (Twitter), Instagram and Facebook. That’s an increase of 70 per cent year-on-year.