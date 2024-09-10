Casino Club Online launches Konami Gaming Real-Money slots across five Argentine provinces 

Casino Club is the largest casino company in Argentina.

Casino Club has expanded Konami slots to every online jurisdiction it serves.

Press release.- Casino Club has announced the launch of Konami Gaming online slots to all five Argentine provinces served by its official online platform: Casino Club Online.

As the largest casino company in Argentina, Casino Club has long delivered proven Konami slots to its land-based gaming destinations. Today players can also enjoy Konami favourites like Cobra Hearts™, Lion Festival Boosted Celebration™, and Volcanic Rock Fire Twin Fever™ with convenient access by online device.

These games and more are featured on Casino Club Online through Konami Gaming’s owned remote gaming server (RGS), with HTML5 delivery across smartphones, tablets, and desktop devices.

Federico Rutt, gaming manager at Casino Club Online, said, “The launch of Konami slots on Casino Club Online further propels our entertainment offering, giving players a comprehensive destination for digital real-money gaming.

“Whether playing online or in-person, our guests have access to Konami slots that are recognized and celebrated around the world.”

Nearly a dozen Konami slots are now live on Casino Club Online, as part of the initial launch. Players in the provinces of Rio Negro, Chubut, Santa Cruz, La Pampa, and Misiones can enjoy real-money Konami slot gaming online through Casino Club’s dedicated digital casino. Additional Konami games are planned for future roll-out, including linked progressive jackpot games.

Eduardo Aching, vice president of international gaming operations at Konami Gaming, added: “We are excited to expand our longtime partnership with Casino Club through this successful launch to online patrons.

“Konami Gaming values the chance to serve Casino Club Online, and demonstrate ongoing commitment to introducing new and novel entertainment to this important online platform.”