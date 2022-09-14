Edict eGaming teams up with mybet

Edict will provide its new partner mybet with the popular MERKUR games.

Press release.- Edict eGaming GmbH, a subsidiary of the Gauselmann Group, and mybet, the operator of online sports betting platforms and slots, are set to work together with immediate effect: under the terms of the partnership, edict will provide its new partner mybet with the popular MERKUR games, delivered via edict’s proprietary Aggregator Solution.

“For many years now, edict and mybet have been among the key players in the German online gambling market – a partnership is simply the next logical step. With mybet, we have a partner that is one of the major established brands on the German sports betting market, and we look forward to being able to offer mybet users our extensive portfolio of MERKUR games”, says Dominic-Daniel Liénard, CEO of edict eGaming GmbH.

Twenty MERKUR slots are currently available on the mybet website, among them the popular game classics Eye of Horus, Fruitinator and Blazing Star. The range is set to be gradually expanded to include additional MERKUR games in the coming weeks. The mybet portfolio, which is growing on a monthly basis, currently comprises around 200 virtual slot games.

“mybet is one of the most well known sports betting brands in Germany. As one of the first officially licensed virtual slot machine operators, we have expanded our product range in Germany and we are delighted to be working directly with such an important partner as edict. The MERKUR games are a valuable addition to our portfolio”, says Andreas Fuchs-Degler, managing director of mybet.

Ruleo Alpenland AG, headquartered in Salzburg-Gnigl (Austria), recently acquired the licence for the mybet brand to operate virtual slot games in Germany. The online range has been available since August this year.