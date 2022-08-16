Merkur presents Frooty Temptation, from edict eGaming

Gauselmann Group subsidiary edict eGaming GmbH is offering a colourful Merkur fruit cocktail.

Press release.- Sweet apples, juicy oranges and refreshing watermelons – fruit symbols have been popular with online gamers for many years. Now, with the new Merkur game Frooty Temptation, Gauselmann Group subsidiary edict eGaming GmbH is offering operators the possibility to tempt their players with an even fruitier gaming experience.

The fruit game is played on five reels with five paylines. The wild symbol provides a particularly sweet surprise: if the diamond appears on one of the reels, it tops up to the highest possible line win at any point on the line. But the diamond is high carat in two respects. It not only replaces all the other game symbols but also serves as a multiplier. If it appears on reels two, three, four or five, it doubles the winnings.

“edict is known worldwide for its extensive games portfolio, which in addition to popular classics also includes gaming innovations that set new accents in the market. Frooty Temptation now combines both in a single game: classic fruit symbols coupled with an exciting wild feature promise online gamers an even richer gaming experience,” says Dominic-Daniel Liénard, CEO of edict eGaming GmbH.

As a proven specialist in the development of B2B online casino solutions for the national and international market, the edict is continuously expanding its offering and provides the games on a reliable and secure system platform. Operators are thus able to offer their players a sustainable, diversified and trusted online casino and, as a result, establish long-term customer loyalty.

