Edict egaming seals collaboration deal with 888casino

More than 10 Merkur slots are now available on the website.

Press release.- Edict egaming has officially signed an agreement with 888casino, one of the world’s leading online casino brands and part of 888 Holdings.

Within the scope of the collaboration, the Merkur games, which are a game provider of Edict and produced by the Gauselmann Group subsidiary that specialises in sales and distribution of games for the online casino market, have been made available for players on 888casino’s platform.

Currently, more than 10 Merkur slots are available on the website, including popular classic games such as Eye of Horus, El Torero and Blazing Star. The selection will be successively expanded to include more Merkur games in the coming weeks.

Dominic-Daniel Liénard, CEO of Edict egaming, explains: “888casino is one of the world’s leading online casino brands and, through this collaboration, we have gained a globally established partner. We are proud to be able to offer 888casino users our diverse portfolio of Merkur games and are confident that our offering will be met with great enthusiasm by customers.”

Nir Hakarmeli, international managing director of the 888 Group, says: “We are delighted to be collaborating with an edict to add its Merkur slots to our entertaining and content-rich portfolio of games on 888casino. Partnering with quality organisations like edict is a critical part of our product and content leadership strategy and ensures we continue to offer the very best gaming experience for players around the globe. We look forward to working with Dominic-Daniel and the team in the months ahead.”