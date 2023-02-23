Edict egaming GmbH has been certified in accordance with ISO/IEC 27001

ISO/IEC 27001 certification allows edict to enter new markets and apply for licences in Greece and Switzerland.

Press release.- Edict egaming GmbH has been successfully certified to ISO/IEC 27001. The Gauselmann Group subsidiary, which is responsible for the sales and distribution of high-quality B2B online aggregator solutions, thus verifiably meets all the requirements for a high-performance information security management system under the internationally recognised ISO standard.

“My team and I are very proud that edict has been issued a certification to ISO 27001 so quickly. The highest security standards have always been an important and integral part of our work, as they contribute significantly to the quality of our products and services,” explains Dominic Daniel Liénard, CEO of edict egaming GmbH.

He then added: “This ISO accreditation is a valuable extension of the numerous international gaming licences we already hold.”

Thanks to the ISO/IEC 27001 certification, customers and business partners can rely on a resilient information security management system (ISMS) from edict that reliably protects sensitive data and systems.

The requirements for fulfilling the globally recognised standard are extremely high and include the structure, introduction, operation, monitoring and continuous improvement of the ISMS. ISO/IEC 27001 certification allows edict to enter new markets and apply for licences in Greece and Switzerland.