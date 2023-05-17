Edict egaming announces new collaboration deal with Betsson

Edict egaming GmbH and Betsson Group partner to offer popular Merkur games, expanding Betsson’s diverse gaming portfolio.

Press release.- With immediate effect, edict egaming GmbH is teaming up with online gaming provider Betsson Group. Within the scope of collaboration, the Gauselmann Group subsidiary, which specialises in the sales and distribution of games for the online casino market, is making the popular Merkur games available to the Betsson Group via its proprietary Aggregator Solution.

Dominic-Daniel Liénard, CEO of edict egaming GmbH, said: “Betsson is one of the largest betting and gaming operators in Europe and enjoys enormous success thanks to its large variety of popular gaming brands. With this cooperation, we have gained an internationally established partner. We are proud to be able to provide our diverse portfolio of Merkur games and are confident that our offering will be met with great enthusiasm by Betsson users.”

Laura Peretta, head of Supplier Relations at Betsson Group, also rates the partnership with edict positively: “A highly diversified games portfolio has always been a high priority for us.

Cooperating with edict will enable us to supplement our offering with the popular Merkur games and thus make it even more attractive. We are delighted to be working together with this reputable and reliable partner going forward”.

In the future, a wide range of Merkur slots will be available on the platforms of Betsson Group’s various gaming brands. Additional games from Merkur Gaming can be successively added to the gaming portfolio in line with requirements.

Founded in Sweden in 1963, Betsson Group has more than 20 gaming brands, including well-known names such as Betsson, Betsafe and NordicBet. The company offers casino games, poker and sports betting worldwide.