Dutch regulator to probe lotteries for online gaming-like elements

The KSA has reminded lottery operators that they can only sell tickets for physical draws.

De Kansspelautoriteit is investigating lottery operators, which it says are adding online gaming elements without a licence to do so.

The Netherlands.- The Dutch regulator De Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) has warned that it has begun investigating lottery operators for introducing online gambling-like features in their offerings. It reminded lotteries that their licences only allow them to sell online tickets for physical draws; not to run lotteries or other gaming online.

The regulator said that this distinction was significant since, unlike physical lotteries, games that are actually played online are considered “high risk” in the Netherlands.

The KSA said: “The distinction between risky and less risky games of chance is there to protect consumers. People who want to participate in a lottery may not be exposed to more risky games of chance without choosing to do so.

“These games can lead to gambling addiction and related social problems. Prevention of these problems is an important goal for the KSA.”

Earlier this week, the KSA warned licensed operators that promotional games are covered by gambling legislation. It says it will be monitoring the use of such promotional games in the coming months.

The KSA said that while promotional tools such as prize draws on social media and the use of prize codes on the caps of softs drinks bottles did not require a permit, they must comply with advertising rules under the Netherlands’ Remote Gambling Act.

The Dutch government has launched a first-stage consultation on its proposed ban on broadcast advertising. It’s seeking feedback from all those affected, including “consumers, media agencies, sports clubs and gambling operators”. The consultation will run until September 4.