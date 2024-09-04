Dutch parliament continues to debate proposed ban on online gambling advertising

Secretary of state Teun Struycken has responded to questions from MPs.

The Netherlands.- The political debate continues in the Netherlands over a proposal to ban all online gambling advertising. The new secretary of state for legal protection Teun Struycken has answered parliamentary questions following the publication of a news report that identified online gambling ads aimed at young adults.

Michiel van Nispen of the Socialist Party had raised concerns about a finding that some 60 per cent of gambling ads reach young adults. Struycken cast doubt on the figure, arguing that De Groene Amsterdammer’s report was based on 35,592 ads and that only two per cent of the people who saw those were eighteen to 24 years old. However, he said that the government was committed to protecting young adults and vulnerable groups from gambling harm.

When asked to deliver a comment on the failed motion to ban targeted online gambling ads, Struycken said a detailed response would be presented at a later date. He added that a new survey into problem gambling behaviour would be finalised in the first half of next year and could justify more work on prevention and treatment.

A ban on untargeted gambling advertising in the Netherlands was introduced in July 2023 under the previous government. The next round of Dutch gambling reforms will come into force on October 1, introducing mandatory checks for players surpassing monthly deposit limits.

Since then, the Dutch Parliament has voted in favour of a ban on online slots and a ban on all gambling advertising, and the coalition government’s proposed budget plan includes a hike in gambling tax.