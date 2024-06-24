The Netherlands confirms October 1 date for new gaming limits

Operators will have to ensure that customers set individual limits on gambling spend.

The Netherlands.- The Dutch Ministry of Justice has confirmed that new market safeguards will come into force on October 1. Operators will have to ensure that customers set individual limits on gambling spend and must conduct financial checks in cases of monthly deposit limits of over €350 (€150 for under 25s).

The maximum deposit limits will be €700 for over 25s and €300 for under 25s. Players who choose those maximum limits will have to undergo a moment of one-to-one contact with trained customer care staff. This may be by phone or via the gaming interface but must involve human staff not a chatbot, and staff must inform customers about the national exclusion register CRUKS.

Customers will able to lower their deposit limits when desired but will have to wait seven days if they ask to increase their limit. They must also be notified of their risk profiles and spending. Operators must show pop-up messages on spending limits and behaviour every 30 minutes, and customers must be advised when they reach 50 per cent and 100 per cent of their spending limits. In the latter case, they must be logged out of their accounts.

All licensees must make the necessary technical changes by October 1. The Ministry of Justice said: “License holders are required to adjust their systems to comply with the new regulations, including providing clear and understandable information to players about their gaming limits and ensuring contact moments with addiction prevention-trained staff for players setting high deposit limits.”

Dutch gambling policy has moved to the new secretary of state for legal protection under the Ministry of Justice. This replaces the former minister for legal protection role most recently occupied by Franc Weerwind.

The change was announced after Geert Wilders‘ Party for Freedom (PPV) reached an agreement to lead a conservative coalition with the Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD), the New Social Contract Party (NSC) and the Farmer-Citizen Movement (BBB). State broadcaster reported that the NSC would be given the secretary of state for legal protection role.