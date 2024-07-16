Dutch national lottery names Arno de Jong as chief customer officer 

De Jong was formerly chief marketing officer.

The Netherlands.- Arno de Jong has been promoted to the new position of chief customer officer at the Dutch national lottery, Nederlandse Loterij. The change follows the appointment of former CFO Arjan Blok as chief executive in May.

The role of chief customer officer has been created for de Jong, who has served as Nederlandse Loterij’s chief marketing officer (CMO) since 2016. His tenure in that post saw the merger of the De Lotto and Nederlandse Staatsloterij marketing teams under the Nederlandse Loterij brand. He will now oversee the implementation of a new customer strategy and new commercial projects for the lottery.

Alexander Pechtold, chairman of Nederlandse Loterij’s Supervisory Board, said: “Our range of attractive and safe games via various channels is continually developing. With Arno de Jong as CCO in the daily management of Nederlandse Loterij, we are putting our players even more centrally in the organisation so we can continue to be leading and distinctive in the future – both digitally and in-store. With his entrepreneurial and creative spirit, Arno is the ideal person to guide Nederlandse Loterij in the desired further development.”