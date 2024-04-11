Dutch gambling regulator extends gambling helpline concession 

The Human Assistance Network for Daily Support will continue to run the Loket Kansspel helpline.

The Netherlands.- The Dutch gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA), has extended Human Assistance Network for Daily Support’s (HANDS) concession to operate the Netherlands gambling helpline, Loket Kansspel. HANDS has run the 24-hour service for several years.

The KSA said HANDS’ record gave it “sufficient reason to extend the current contract and continue to invest together in even better information provision on the website, even more effective interventions and even more visibility and brand awareness among the target group”.

The regulator said the helpline registered 6,600 contacts from players, friends and family members via phone or chat messaging in 2023. The service provides help related to problematic gambling behaviour.

The KSA’s latest monitoring report on the Dutch online gambling market shows that the number of active accounts on the regulated market surpassed 1 million for the first time, however the pace of growth has slowed.

Dutch online gross gaming revenue (GGR) for 2023 reached €1.39bn, a rise of 28 per cent year-on-year. However, the last half of the year saw an increase of just 1 per cent compared to the first. The number of active accounts reached 1.1 million, up 13 per cent from 970,000.