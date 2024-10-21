DraftKings updates loyalty programme

It’s made changes to its Elite Rewards Gifts and Experience Catalog.

US.- DraftKings has announced the launch of an updated Dynasty Rewards programme, with changes to its Elite Rewards Gifts and Experience Catalog. The programme is available to DraftKings and Golden Nugget Online Casino players.

Players earn credits for every dollar spent using DraftKings and Golden Nugget products. The credits can then be redeemed for contest entries, catalogue purchases or currency to spend with DraftKings.

DraftKings VP of loyalty and experiences Chika Chandrashekar said: “As a customer-centric brand, we are always looking for new ways to best serve our customers and Dynasty Rewards was created to deliver unforgettable, customizable experiences and gifting opportunities for our players. It’s important to us that we’re providing a best-in-class loyalty program to our players, as well as the most rewarding offerings and exclusive access that they can’t get anywhere else.”

See also: DraftKings closes UK daily fantasy sports business

DraftKings has named Shaquille O’Neal as brand ambassador. The NBA legend will promote DraftKings’ brand and offer insight into the world of basketball across various media opportunities and activations.

In Kentucky, DraftKings and The Mint Gaming Hall Bowling Green have celebrated the opening of a new retail sportsbook. The new space is located inside the Post Time Race & Sports Lounge. The sportsbook offers six kiosks, two over-the-counter windows, and more than 30 televisions. The space also offers a full-service bar and a variety of food options.

Customers will have wagering options such as pre-game and in-game betting. Inside the lounge, fans can also play table shuffle board or reserve one of the two Top Golf Swing Suites simulators. An additional two kiosks are located on the main gaming floor and another over-the-counter window at the Player’s Club.