DraftKings names Shaquille O’Neal as brand ambassador

The company has signed a deal with the NBA legend.

US.- DraftKings has named Shaquille O’Neal as brand ambassador. The NBA legend will promote DraftKings’ brand and offer insight into the world of basketball across various media opportunities and activations.

O’Neal announced the new deal in a video, featuring his many nicknames, on X. “Some people call me Shaq but you can call me Mr. DraftKings,” he said.

Diesel, Superman, Big Aristotle, and now… Mr. DraftKings



Welcome to the team, @SHAQ 🫴👑 pic.twitter.com/2Vd8OndT04 — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) October 16, 2024

Chief marketing Officer Stephanie Sherman said: “DraftKings is thrilled to welcome NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal to the family. Shaq’s personality and unparalleled energy will elevate our brand through various marketing initiatives all NBA season. His enormous presence matches our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences for our players.”

For the second quarter of 2024, DraftKings reported revenue of $1.1bn, up 26 per cent year-on-year. Net income reached $63.8m. The operator attributed this growth to increased customer engagement, the expansion of its sportsbook product into new jurisdictions and the acquisition of Jackpocket, which was completed in May 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA rose from $73m in Q2 2023 to $128m in Q2 2024. DraftKings recorded a loss from operations of $32.4m for the quarter, reflecting ongoing investments in growth and market expansion. That compares to a $69m loss reported in the same quarter last year.