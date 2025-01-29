Online gambling legislation moves forward in Indiana

The Indiana House Committee of Public Policy has passed House Bill 1432.

US.- House Bill 1432, introduced earlier this month by Ethan Manning, has been approved by the Indiana House Public Policy Committee in a 9-to-2 vote after over three hours of discussion. The legislation aims to legalise and regulate online lotteries and online casinos in the state. It would allow online casino gaming from September 1.

The committee proposed several amendments, including the revocation of licences for gaming companies that operate in unregulated markets and an allowance for tribal casinos to participate in igaming. It also proposed the allocation of 2 per cent of online lottery revenue to the Lottery Commission Fund.

If House Bill 1432 passes, it would allow residents to play digital versions of poker, blackjack, slots and digital lottery games such as instant games and draw games on their phones, computers and other devices. The Indiana Gaming Commission would oversee the online casino market. State casinos and racetracks would be eligible for a licence, which would require an upfront fee of $500,000. Each licence would be eligible for up to three skins.

The legislation would tax igaming licensees at 26 per cent until July 2026. Then, it would impose graduated rates ranging from 22-30 per cent, depending on the licensee’s income. Only casinos and horse tracks would be eligible to get the licenses, with funds allocated to support local government services, the horse racing industry and problem gambling programmes.

Manning’s bill also proposes measures to prevent problem gambling such as the establishment of the Indiana Responsible Gaming and Problem Gambling Services Programme aiming to address gambling addiction through funding from operator fees.

Indiana considers bill to move Rising Sun Casino to New Haven

Senate Bill 293, introduced by Senator Andy Zay, proposes relocating the Rising Star Casino from its current location in Rising Sun to New Haven in northeastern Indiana.

The proposed bill would allow Full House Resorts, the Las Vegas-based parent company of Rising Star Casino, to transfer its gaming license and construct a new $500m casino and hotel complex at the intersection of I-469 and State Road 30 in New Haven. The project is set to feature a main casino building and several restaurants, followed by the addition of a 200-room hotel, an event centre and other amenities.



