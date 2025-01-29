Celebrate the season of love with Amusnet’s Diamond Plus – Valentine’s Edition

This new release combines a visually pleasing environment, enchanting ambient music, and a variety of vibrant symbols across the 5 reels and 10 fixed pay lines.

Press release.- Right in time for the Season of Love, Amusnet has unveiled its newest online casino portfolio addition, Diamond Plus – Valentine’s Edition.

The game offers a different perspective on one of the company’s most popular video slots, Diamond Plus. It will be available throughout the entire year, ready to bring some romance to everyone who needs it. The dazzling new game release combines a visually pleasing environment, enchanting ambient music, and a variety of vibrant symbols across the 5 reels and 10 fixed pay lines.

Watch out for the pink diamond symbol, which is an expanding wild appearing on the second, third, and fourth reel to substitute for all symbols on the same reel. It also holds the reel that lands on and triggers a free respin of the other reels.

A selection of special features is also available to add an extra layer of excitement to the gameplay, making it more fun for players to engage with the game while on their journey to a world of romance.

Free respins: The expanding wild symbol triggers a free respin. When it is activated, the reels where the Wild symbol appears are held, and the rest start to rotate automatically.

Bonus spin mode: During the base game, the player can receive free Bonus Spins. The Jackpot Cards feature cannot be triggered during this mode.

Gamble: Play the game and multiply your winnings through the Gamble feature!

Jackpot cards: The Jackpot Cards bonus game is triggered at random during the gameplay to allow players to win impressive jackpots.

