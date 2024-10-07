DraftKings closes UK daily fantasy sports business

Users say the move leaves a severe lack of offerings in the UK daily fantasy sports market.

UK.- The US sports betting giant DraftKings has closed its UK daily fantasy sports (DFS) business. As of Friday October 4, it is no longer operating on the market.

Customers were given little notice of the move, receiving an email on the same day saying that the offering was being withdrawn with immediate effect. Users commenting on social media expressed disappointment that the move would leave a lack of offerings in the UK market. Yahoo withdrew back in 2018 and FanDuel failed to establish itself when it made a brief foray into the market in 2015. Some users said there would now be no options for best ball or DFS.

DraftKings launched in the market in February 2016, introducing US-style DFS to the UK for the first time, introducing US sports leagues like the NFL and the BNA as well as UK football. It was granted a pool-betting licence from the Gambling Commission and gained visibility through sponsoring the Premier League.

DraftKings cited business optimisation as the reason for its decision to leave the market. It said customers will be able to continue to withdraw funds, with in-game currencies such as Crowns and DK Dollars to be converted into US dollars.

Since its UK launch, DraftKings has expanded to Malta, Germany and Australia.

Earlier this month, DraftKings and The Mint Gaming Hall Bowling Green, in Kentucky, celebrated the opening of a new retail sportsbook. The new space is located inside the Post Time Race & Sports Lounge.

The sportsbook offers six kiosks, two over-the-counter windows, and more than 30 televisions. The space also offers a full-service bar and a variety of food options.