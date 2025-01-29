Valiantsina Dubavets, 1spin4win: “ICE 2025 was an incredibly productive event for the company”

Valiantsina Dubavets, marketing manager at 1spin4win, shared the company’s experience at the event in Barcelona, and its growth in 2024.

Exclusive interview.- 1spin4win attended ICE Barcelona, one of the largest international exhibitions in the gaming industry, from January 20 to 22. In an interview with Focus Gaming News, marketing manager Valiantsina Dubavets discussed the company’s highlights at the expo, its growth in 2024, and its new innovative products.

1spin4win has been growing rapidly since launching in 2021. How has the company expanded its horizons in the past year?

Thank you for the question! 2024 was a big year for us. We partnered with over 380 new clients, including casinos in LatAm. We also made game integration even easier — now you can find us not just through SOFTSWISS, but also through SoftGamings, EveryMatrix, and Reevo.

On top of that, our GGR grew by more than 66 per cent compared to 2023, which is a huge achievement for us. And, for the first time, we started attending events with our own stand, which helped us connect directly with our partners and potential clients. As a result, we not only enhanced our brand awareness but also laid a solid foundation for long-term growth and collaboration.

What were your favourite games of the past year and why?

I’d pick Mad Jack and Lucky Robbery. Both games have the Hold and Win mechanic, and they’re also really fun to play because of their unique characters and stories.

For example, Lucky Robbery is about three characters with their own personalities, and Mad Jack feels like a creepy but exciting adventure in a mysterious garden. I love when slots have these little stories — it makes them so much more engaging.

By this point, so many concepts in slot design have already been tried and tested. Do you think there’s still room for innovation and evolution?

Of course! Even back in the 19th century, French theatre critic Georges Polti said there were only 36 plots in the world, but we still have endless amazing books, movies, and stories. Slots are the same — it’s about how you mix familiar ideas to create something fresh.

For example, in 2024, we tested 17 new math models to make our games more interesting for players. We also combined classic themes like buffaloes, gods, and St. Patrick with new mechanics and twists. There’s always room to surprise players.

What mechanics are players favouring the most?

Right now, Hold and Win is definitely one of the most popular mechanics. It gives players exciting bonus rounds with plenty of chances to win prizes.

What were your expectations from ICE 2025?

At ICE 2025, 1spin4win had high expectations and was excited to showcase our new game, Don Catleone Hold and Win. It’s a unique concept about a cat mafia set in the 1930s, inspired by the Art Deco period, which also reflects our brand’s identity. Visitors had the chance to try out the demo and grab exclusive Don Catleone merchandise.

We also organised a prize draw at our stand, which turned out to be a success — the grand prize went to an employee of one of our clients, Wild.io crypto casino.

How did 1spin4win perform at ICE 2025, and what were the outcomes of the event?

ICE 2025 was an incredibly productive event for 1spin4win. Our stand attracted a large number of companies, giving our sales team the opportunity to meet with many clients who are likely to become partners in the near future. The event also helped us strengthen our existing relationships and expand our network within the industry.

Overall, this was one of the most successful exhibitions we’ve participated in, setting new benchmarks for growth and collaboration in igaming.