DraftKings expands partnership with Kindbridge Behavioral Health

US.- DraftKings has announced that it has expanded relationship with mental health service provider Kindbridge Behavioral Health. Kindbridge will provide access to therapy and treatment for problem gaming in every jurisdiction where DraftKings operates.

DraftKings and Kindbridge originally signed a deal in September 2023 for a pilot programme to deliver support for sports bettors in Colorado. From April 1, customers in the 25 US states where DraftKings operates and in the Canadian province of Ontario will have access.

DraftKings chief compliance officer Jennifer Aguiar said: “We appreciate the opportunity to deepen our collaboration with Kindbridge Behavioral Health and strengthen our commitment to providing important resources to those experiencing potential indications of problem gaming. We want everyone on our platform to engage in responsible play and we are committed to educating consumers on the multitude of resources offered. For those who recognize signs of problem gaming and decide to utilize our tools to self-exclude, they now have access to therapy and treatment free of cost through Kindbridge Behavioral Health.”

Daniel Umfleet, CEO of Kindbridge, added: “DraftKings’ integration of direct care into their platform, in collaboration with Kindbridge across 25 states, marks a significant step in enhancing player health. This effort underlines our commitment to combat problem gaming with personalized, accessible support. “This collaboration sets a new industry benchmark for comprehensive care, ensuring swift and essential support is accessible to those in need.”

Recently, MGM Resorts International and BetMGM announced donations to Kindbridge coinciding with Problem Gambling Awareness Month.