DraftKings debuts as sponsor at Nascar Crayon 301 race

US.- DraftKings is set to debut its DKN racecar at the annual Nascar Crayon 301 race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 16. DraftKings Network will be the official sponsor of Tyler Reddick’s No. 45 car. The DraftKings Network logos and colours will be featured on the car wrap and Reddick’s firesuit.

DraftKings will also be the official sponsor of Bubba Wallace’s No. 23 car. DraftKings became the first Official Daily Fantasy Sports, iGaming, and Sports Betting Partner of 23XI Racing in 2021.

Game developer Design Works Gaming (DWG) has signed a deal with DraftKings in the US state of Connecticut. Online casino titles from DWG’s studio are now live for DraftKings customers in the state. LuckyTap titles and Vegas-style slots are available through the partnership via Light & Wonder’s OpenGaming platform.