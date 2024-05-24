DraftKings completes acquisition of Jackpocket

DraftKings paid $750m for the North American lottery app.

US.- DraftKings has announced the completion of its acquisition of Jackpocket, the digital lottery app. It announced the $750m deal in February.

Jason Robins, CEO and co-founder of DraftKings, said: “We are well-prepared to quickly launch cross-sell programs, further improve customer acquisition efficiency, and continue to innovate and differentiate with our overall product portfolio for our customers. We look forward to continuing to deliver enhanced value to our customers and shareholders as we integrate Jackpocket into the DraftKings ecosystem.”

Peter Sullivan, CEO of Jackpocket, said: “Together, we are confident that we will be even more capable of helping lotteries fulfil their mission of delivering revenue back to the beneficiaries they support. DraftKings’ proven reach and cutting-edge mobile platforms will continue to allow us to drive growth and innovation in the digital lottery vertical.”