DraftKings and NBA to launch co-branded apparel collection

US.- The NBA and DraftKings are launching co-branded hats, T-shirts and hoodies for the 2023-24 season. They combine DraftKings’ gold crown logo with NBA-licensed team logos. DraftKings is the first sports betting partner of the NBA to launch co-branded merchandise with the league.

Beginning November 2, items in the NBA Collection presented by DraftKings will retail from $30 to $75. The merchandise will be available online at the DraftKings Shop and in-person at pop-up events in select cities.

Matt Kalish, co-founder and president of DraftKings North America, said: “Through our longstanding relationship with the NBA, we were able to tap into the passion that millions of DraftKings customers have for the NBA by creating a custom, co-branded clothing collection that fans everywhere can enjoy. There is a strong affinity toward DraftKings’ signature crown logo and combining that with one-of-a-kind designs that feature NBA teams, allows us to further connect with the lifestyle of our customers in a whole new way.”

PGA Tour and DraftKings open DraftKings Sportsbook in Phoenix

the PGA Tour and DraftKings held a ribbon cutting at the DraftKings Sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale yesterday (October 19). The sportsbook in Phoenix, Arizona will open to the public today (October 20). The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held with executives from the PGA Tour and DraftKings. The ceremonial first bets were placed by Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald and Councilwoman Tammy Caputi.

The 13,000-square-foot sportsbook includes 40 betting kiosks, seven ticket windows and 3,400 square feet of video walls. The dining area features a large central bar that opens to a patio with cabanas and firepits.