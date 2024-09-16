Dr Marla Royne Stafford announced as first conference chair at Regulating the Game 2025 Sydney

Regulating the Game 2025 will be held in Sydney, Australia, from March 10th to 13th.

Dr Marla Royne Stafford, Professor of Marketing in the Lee Business School at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, has been announced as the first Conference Chair for the 2025 edition of Regulating the Game in Sydney.

Press release.- The organisers of the Regulating the Game conference have announced Dr Marla Royne Stafford will headline its 2025 edition in Sydney.

Dr Stafford is professor of Marketing in the Lee Business School at University of Nevada-Las Vegas. She is also a faculty scholar with the UNLV International Gaming Institute, director of Research for the Cannabis Policy Institute and past Executive Associate Dean of Academic Affairs at the Harrah College of Hospitality.

She is also a past William F. Harrah distinguished chair. Dr Stafford is a member of the Board of Advisors for the Nevada Council on Problem Gambling and is currently serving as a guest editor for an upcoming special issue of the UNLV Gaming Research and Review Journal. She is an expert in the responsible gambling arena and her work includes projects with the American Gaming Association and AMZC Limited.

“I am deeply honoured and excited to serve in this leadership role at the 2025 Regulating the Game Conference. The Conference is one of the premier annual events in the gaming world, featuring thought leaders and stimulating important discussions in a fast-moving industry. It is truly a privilege to be part of the organising committee and help advance the needed conversations in policy, regulation, leadership, ethics and the future of the industry,” she said.

Paul Newson, principal at Vanguard Overwatch, remarked, “The fact that we are attracting such distinguished figures to Chair a day of Regulating the Game is a clear testament to the conference’s expanding influence and significance in the industry. It’s an exciting time as we continue to bring together the brightest minds to shape the future of gambling regulation.”

Regulating the Game 2025 will be held in Sydney, Australia, from March 10th to 13th. The event will once again serve as a platform for thought leaders, innovators, and regulators to come together and explore the most pressing issues in the gambling sector.

See also: Regulating the Game confirms first two speakers of Masterclass Series

The Conference Chair’s role

Conference chairs or Guest MCs will:

– Lead the conversation: Guide discussions, introduce speakers, and weave together the themes of the day to ensure a cohesive and engaging experience for all attendees.

– Showcase your expertise: Share your knowledge and perspectives with a diverse audience of regulators, industry leaders, and stakeholders.

– Network with industry leaders: Build valuable connections with peers, speakers, and participants from around the globe.

– Influence the future of regulation: Be at the forefront of shaping the dialogue on key issues such as safer gambling, leadership and ethics, innovation, advertising, blockchain, anti-money laundering, emerging technologies, and more.

Previous Guest MCs include:

Andrew Gellatly, Executive Director, Alderney Gambling Control Commission and a prominent figure in regulatory matters and industry affairs, to guide the opening day’s proceedings.

Dan Rule, former Group EGM, Financial Crime Operations & Solutions at Crown Resorts, known for his extensive expertise in financial crime and AML.

Paul Curby, Partner, CurbyMclintock, a recognised leader in forensic consulting and investigative practices.

Dr Anastasia Hronis, Clinical Psychologist and author of The Dopamine Brain.

Ian Hughes, Chief Commercial Officer, Gaming Laboratories International and a leading voice on technology and innovation for the better of the sector and regulatory outcomes.

Who should apply?

The organisers are looking for seasoned professionals with experience in the gambling sector and regulation, compliance, policy, or related fields. “Whether you’re a regulator, industry executive, or a thought leader, this is your chance to make a significant impact at one of the industry’s most influential events,” they said.

How to express your interest

If you are interested in becoming a Conference Chair at Regulating the Game 2025 Sydney, please send a short expression of interest outlining your background, expertise, and what you would bring to the role. Submissions can be sent to [email protected]

Registration for the 2025 conference is now open. Organisations wanting to send multiple staff can access discounted registration and early bird rates for individuals are available. For more details and to register, visit https://www.regulatingthegame.com/rtg-sydney-2025 or contact organisers at [email protected] about Pitch!, sponsorship or exhibition opportunities.