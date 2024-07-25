EvenBet Gaming expands presence in Colombia with FullReto partnership

Through this partnership, FullReto will offer EvenBet’s cash poker games and tournaments.

The deal enhances the supplier’s position in Latin America following poker solution integration.

Press release.- EvenBet Gaming has secured its latest commercial deal with major Colombian player FullReto to integrate its advanced poker solution onto the operator’s platform.

The Coljuegos-licensed operator has strengthened its digital poker offering following the integration of EvenBet’s award-winning software, with the collaboration set to provide further engaging and rewarding experiences for its players.

Through this partnership, FullReto will offer EvenBet’s cash poker games and tournaments, leveraging advanced features such as cross-game promotions and bonuses, player segmentation, and customisation aligned with FullReto’s branding.

FullReto has been an influential player in the market since Group Vinnare’s transitioning to online operations in 2019 and has reported impressive growth in the past 12 months, including a 184 per cent rise in GGR and a 60 per cent increase in total assets. The company’s platform features a comprehensive array of gaming options, including classic and live sports betting, live casino games and crash games.

This latest partnership strengthens EvenBet’s presence in Latin America and enhances FullReto’s online gaming portfolio with a superior poker offering.

Dmitry Starostenkov, CEO at EvenBet Gaming, said: “Launching our poker offering with another major operator such as FullReto is a great achievement for EvenBet, strengthening our position in Latin America.

“Our quality product and innovative solutions will create a strong position for online poker within this market.”

Manuel Jiménez, Sales Manager LatAm at EvenBet, added: “FullReto is launching the new vertical focused on developing its own poker ecosystem among B2C private clubs and gaming rooms that are part of Grupo Vinnare’s business structure. This represents a differentiating strategy primarily aimed at Colombian poker enthusiasts.”

Andrés Felipe Tamayo, general manager of FullReto, said: “Integrating EvenBet’s award-winning poker solution allows us to expand our game portfolio and provide our users with a top-tier poker experience, with which we aim to be ‘The Home of Poker in Colombia.’

“This collaboration is driving further growth and engagement on our platform, thanks to the special promotion we’ve given our users and a distinctive offering led by Carlos Múnera, who is nationally recognised among poker players in the country.”

