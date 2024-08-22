EvenBet Gaming analyses the marketing issues of operating igaming B2B companies in the Netherlands

Alexandra Voronetskaya, CMO of EvenBet, reveals the main issues and challenges that can make it difficult to enter the Dutch market and explains how to tackle them to stay afloat.

Press release.- As the Netherlands is a promising igaming market, with a generated revenue of €1.39bn in 2023, as stated by KSA report, many B2B companies look forward to expanding in the region.

In this article, CMO of EvenBet, Alexandra Voronetskaya, will unveil the main issues and challenges that may hinder the entry into this market as well as explain how to cope with them to stay afloat.

3 challenges B2B companies face in the Netherlands

Basically, five issues can occur when operating an igaming business in the Netherlands, we’ll have a thorough look at all of them and provide several solutions to avoid them.

Overcoming strict advertising rules

The Netherlands enforces strict regulations on gambling advertising, with a recent ban on most forms of such promotions.

From the 1st of July 2024, the regulator of igaming in the region, KSA, has announced a law prohibiting most forms of gambling advertising, including on television, radio, print, billboards, bus shelters, cafes, and within gaming venues such as casinos and slot parlours.

The ban will also extend to gambling sponsorship of events and clubs, which will be phased out by 2025.

This prohibition presents a substantial hurdle for iGaming B2B companies operating in the country.

B2C companies will need to invest in legal and compliance resources to ensure that their marketing strategies adhere to local regulations. This could divert funds from other critical areas such as product development or customer support, or the operators will have to choose products from B2B companies that know how to properly localise platforms, complying with the law.

How to overcome the challenge?

The good news is that several digital marketing channels are allowed, such as on-demand streaming services, social media, direct mail and online gaming environments.

All in all, to avoid advertisement issues, igaming B2B companies in the Netherlands can explore alternative marketing strategies that comply with the legal framework.

According to a 2023 report by EvenBet, such channels as social media marketing and SEO are the most popular and efficient channels. For this reason, it is better to focus on social media marketing and SEO strategies to increase organic visibility without relying heavily on paid advertising. By creating high-quality content that educates and engages their target audience, companies can build brand awareness.

In terms of exact marketing channels, for the Netherlands it’s best to stick to Instagram, Linkedin and Facebook, those are the most popular ways for advertising.

Even though the channels are allowed in the region, it’s crucial to take into account the rules of each platform not to get banned and actually use them to your advantage.

Platform-based restrictions:

Instagram

Instagram ads must not portray gambling as a means to achieve financial success or as an alternative to employment. The usage of certain images or language that could appeal to minors or glamorise gambling is restricted.

LinkedIn

Given LinkedIn’s professional nature, gambling ads must be carefully crafted to align with the platform’s audience. Ads should focus on business aspects rather than promoting gambling as a leisure activity.

Facebook

Facebook has a strict ad review process for gambling-related content.

All ads must comply with Facebook’s advertising policies as well as local laws, which can lead to delays or rejections.

Ads must be geographically targeted to ensure they are only shown to users within jurisdictions where the operator is licensed. Facebook prohibits ads that offer incentives for signing up or participating in gambling activities, such as bonuses or free bets.

Source: EvenBet report

Complying with responsible igaming requirements

The government of the Netherlands is quite strict in terms of igaming practices, so vendors and operators must take into account several factors and overcome them by simply complying with the rules.

Licensed B2C operators are responsible for ensuring that their B2B suppliers are compliant with all relevant provisions, check some of them below.

Vendors must meet specific technical standards regarding game fairness, security, and player data protection. This often involves third-party testing and certification of games and software.

regarding game fairness, security, and player data protection. This often involves third-party testing and certification of games and software. It’s crucial for vendors to implement measures that promote responsible gambling . This includes providing tools for self-exclusion, deposit limits, and access to support resources for problem gambling.

. This includes providing tools for self-exclusion, deposit limits, and access to support resources for problem gambling. Operators must have robust age verification processes in place to prevent underage gambling. Players must be at least 18 years old to participate in online gambling activities.

in place to prevent underage gambling. Players must be at least 18 years old to participate in online gambling activities. Vendors need to implement anti-money laundering measures as per Dutch law. This includes customer due diligence, transaction monitoring, and reporting suspicious activities.

as per Dutch law. This includes customer due diligence, transaction monitoring, and reporting suspicious activities. Compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is mandatory . Vendors must protect player data and ensure transparency in how personal information is collected, used, and stored.

. Vendors must protect player data and ensure transparency in how personal information is collected, used, and stored. Vendors must provide secure payment methods for deposits and withdrawals, ensuring the safety of financial transactions.

Make sure you follow the rules above to overcome the issue, it’s quite simple for vendors, simply oblige to the law of the country, while operators need to control the process.

Building trust and credibility

In a regulated market in the Netherlands, establishing trust and credibility is paramount for igaming B2B companies. Demonstrating compliance with regulations not only ensures legal adherence but also showcases a commitment to operating ethically and responsibly.

To put it simple, when igaming companies provide a great product that satisfies their customers, they are more likely to receive positive feedback. This feedback is crucial for building strong relationships with new clients through effective marketing.

At EvenBet, we understand the importance of client testimonials in our communication strategy. We believe that they help increase brand awareness and establish trust in our product. However, it’s essential to adapt the format of these testimonials based on different GEOs. For example, some markets respond well to written testimonials, while others prefer videos or visual content like Shorts to understand the message effectively.

Moreover, highlighting expertise in developing innovative gaming solutions and fostering strong relationships with licensed operators are key strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market. By prioritising transparency, integrity, and professionalism, igaming B2B companies can solidify their reputation as trustworthy partners in the industry.

Conclusion

Operating an igaming business in the Netherlands can be hard if you’re not fully aware of all the legal compliance, responsible advertising practices and how to actually build brand awareness.

We hope that after reading the article you’ll have a fuller understanding of the Netherlands laws and issues that may occur.