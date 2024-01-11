Discover the jaguar’s hidden knowledge in BGaming’s Keepers of the Secret

Players will spin the reels to discover an array of nature-themed symbols.

The game adds to the studio’s Aztec-themed family of slots.

Press release.- BGaming welcomes players to an ancient jungle empire where sacred animals rule. Adding to the studio’s Aztec-themed family of slots, the game debuts an exclusive Jaguar Feature, along with Sticky Wilds and Free Spins.

Players can come face-to-face with the Keepers of the Secret, a group of fearsome stone creatures hidden in a magical temple, in this high-volatility release. Unpredictable scenarios combine with energetic drumbeats as players spin the reels to discover an array of nature-themed symbols.

The unique jaguar symbol pounces onto the reels during the main and bonus games and its blue breath flows across the screen to either transform other symbols into Multiplier Wilds or increase the multiplier if the symbol is already Wild. If the iconic beast lands during Free Spins mode, all Wilds become sticky.

The clover Wild symbol substitutes for all other symbols except the Scatter in this slot, while three Scatters that land anywhere on the reels pay and trigger the Free Spins round, which offers 12 free spins. In this round, all Wild symbols stick until the end of the Bonus game.

The Buy Bonus provides those looking to uncover the secrets more quickly the chance to trigger Free Spins for a fee, which is adjusted depending on the bet amount.

With a 97.02 per cent RTP and x10,000 max multiplier, the fiery jaguar and his cast of other animal creatures invite players to immerse themselves in the secrets of the past and pounce towards big wins.

Yulia Aliakseyeva, co-CPO at BGaming, said: “Players of our games have long adored the Aztec theme, returning repeatedly for gaming sessions across our other four themed releases, so we are thrilled to release Keepers of the Secret. Of course, we always want to offer a new and improved experience for players so we have introduced our Jaguar Feature, which sees the beast’s magical breath transform symbols into Multiplier Wilds of different values.”

More information about Keepers of the Secret and BGaming’s other games can be found at ICE London 2024 on Stand N8-120, between February 6 and 8.