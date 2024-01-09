BGaming strengthens Romanian presence with WINBET

The provider will supply 41 Romania-certified games from its rich portfolio to the operator.

Press release.- igaming content provider BGaming has continued a period of strong growth in the regulated Romanian market by partnering with WINBET.

As part of the content aggregation deal, BGaming will supply 41 Romania-certified games from its portfolio, including Aztec Magic Bonanza, Wild Cash, Spacy XY and others, to one of the country’s top operators.

WINBET has a rich heritage across Eastern and Central Europe, with more than 20 years of experience in the market, including its launch in Romania in 2007. Following its success, Winbet.ro, its online gaming platform, was established.

The deal rapidly follows BGaming’s announcement of its expansion into Romania last October with Player.ro, as it prepares for continued growth in the rapidly expanding market.

Olga Levshina, CCO at BGaming, said: “We are proud to secure our second partnership in Romania with popular operator WINBET after a hugely successful start to Q4.”

She also stated: “The Romanian iGaming landscape has enjoyed promising levels of growth in recent years and BGaming is excited to continue establishing its position as a trusted and innovative slots supplier to WINBET’s players.”