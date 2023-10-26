Digital Gaming Corporation expands partnership with Caesars Digital in Michigan

DGC’s online casino content is available to players at Caesars Palace Online Casino in Michigan.

US.- Digital Gaming Corporation (DGC) has expanded its partnership with Caesars Digital in the US. DGC’s online casino content is now available to players at Caesars Palace Online Casino in Michigan. This includes slot games like Gold Blitz, Assassin Moon and 9 Masks of Fire.

In May, DGC signed a deal with Caesars Digital, which allowed Caesars Sportsbook & Casino to offer DGC’s portfolio of online casino games. The launch began in New Jersey.

Neill Whyte, chief commercial officer of DGC’s B2B iGaming division, said: “We are delighted to have added our premium slot content to Caesars Palace Online Casino in Michigan. Our games have been designed to set the standard for others to follow. They have been developed specifically with U.S. player preferences in mind, and that’s why they hit the mark with online casino fans in Michigan and beyond.

“This integration with Caesars Digital adds another big-name operator to our roster of partners and is a testament to our games’ popularity with players. We look forward to launching in other states over the coming weeks.”

Matt Sunderland, senior vice president and head of iGaming at Caesars Digital, added: “Our online casino players demand top-tier content, and this partnership with Digital Gaming Corporation delivers on their expectations. We’re delighted to launch these renowned titles from the 2023 EGR Supplier of the Year on Caesars Palace Online Casino in Michigan.”