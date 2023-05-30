Caesars Digital partners with Digital Gaming Corporation

Digital Gaming Corporation and Caesars Digital joined forces to expand igaming offering.

US.- Digital Gaming Corporation (DGC) has announced a partnership with Caesars Digital, marking a significant collaboration in the online gaming industry. The deal aims to enhance the gaming experience for players by introducing DGC’s portfolio of online casino games to Caesars Sportsbook & Casino. Initially launching in New Jersey, the partnership will expand to Pennsylvania and Michigan in the third quarter of 2023.

Neill Whyte, chief commercial officer of DGC’s B2B iGaming Division, said about the collaboration: “Caesars is a globally renowned brand, and we are thrilled to partner with such a highly respected casino operator. Our games have consistently resonated with players in the United States because we prioritise delivering content that caters to their preferences. We are eager to showcase our top-quality games to Caesars customers and provide them with exceptional entertainment.”

Matt Sunderland, senior vice president of iGaming at Caesars Digital, added about the upcoming launch: “DGC’s impressive and award-winning portfolio of premium games will deliver engaging and entertaining experiences for our players. We are thrilled to introduce these captivating titles on Caesars Sportsbook & Casino in New Jersey and look forward to expanding their availability to customers in additional states.”

The partnership between Digital Gaming Corporation and Caesars Digital represents a significant step forward in the iGaming industry, as both companies strive to provide players with unparalleled gaming options and an immersive online casino experience.

