Digitain’s Edmond Ghulyan promoted to Group Chief Strategy Officer

Digitain’s Edmond Ghulyan role expanded to Group Chief Strategy Officer and Chief of Centrivo Product Solutions.

Press release.- Digitain, the leading sportsbook and casino platform provider, today confirmed that Edmond Ghulyan has assumed a broader role in the senior management team to the position of Group Chief Strategy Officer and Chief of Centrivo Product Solutions.

Edmond previously held the position of Chief Customer Care Officer and Chief of Centrivo Platform. He has worked in Ditigain for almost six years. In his new role, Edmond will lead both the strategic development of the award-winning, competitive and GLI-certified iGaming Platform with the whole suite of Centrivo products and Digitain’s Strategy at a group level.

Mr. Vardges Vardanyan, founder of the Digitain Group, commented on the promotion: “Edmond has been a key part of our senior management and leadership team for nearly six years. He has led from the front and is a shining example to his team in delivering exacting technical solutions for our current and future partners.

Our business has experienced rapid growth in multiple markets throughout 2023, and with Edmond onboard to manage our Centrivo Product Solutions and to lead Digitain Group’s Strategy, we are confident that 2024 shall continue our growth expansion.”

Edmond Ghulyan, Group Chief Strategy Officer, Digitain, said: “I am excited to assume this new and more comprehensive role of leading Digitain Group towards its strategic goals and building upon the strong foundations of the Centrvio product solutions for our existing and potential partners to meet the ever-changing demands of their businesses today and for the future.

As a business and team, we are well placed to continue to deliver robust, scalable, and highly compliant technology and product solutions for any market and ensure that our partners can focus on building a competitive, unique and highly-automated brand across multiple channels and markets.

With the company’s rapid expansion and ambitious plans for the future, I would like to especially thank Mr Vardanyan for the incredible support during the past six years and for the new opportunity to lead Digitain Group’s Strategy.”