Digitain promotes Ani Mkrtchyan to chief sales officer

The company demonstrates its commitment to invest in its people and nurturing that talent.

Press release.- Digitain announced that it had strengthened its sales executive team by promoting Ani Mkrtchyan to the position of chief sales officer.

Ani Mkrtchyan joined Digitain over five and half years ago as a Sales Manager and later served as head of Strategy for nearly three years. She has immense experience in the iGaming industry and extensive expertise in international development strategy, operations, and sales strategies across several regulated markets.

Mr. Vardges Vardanyan, founder of the Digitain Group, commented on the promotion: “Digitain is committed to investing in its people and nurturing that talent. Over the nearly six years of being part of the Digitain Family and its growth into multiple markets, Ani has demonstrated exemplary attention to detail, insight, and leadership, putting our partners and customers at the heart of everything we do. We are delighted to have Ani join our leadership team as we continue expanding as one of the major platform providers to B2C partner operators in regulated markets.”

See also: Digitain releases player-to-player chat feature

Ani Mkrtchyan, chief sales officer, Digitain, said: “I’m immensely grateful to Mr. Vardanyan for his unfaltering vision in Digitain, mentoring and coaching our people. When engineering complex sales solutions for today’s multi-jurisdictional operators, we put partners and our people first and strive for the very best versions of ourselves and for our partners in that delivery goal. I look forward to assembling and building a game-changing team over the months and years ahead.”