Digitain Appoints Simon Westbury CEO of Sport Generate

Press release.- Digitain announced the appointment of Simon Westbury as their new CEO for Sport Generate.

The new addition to the Digitain Group of Companies will be focused on delivering market-leading Live Sports, Esports, Virtuals and Oddsfeed products. Westbury brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the role, having previously held the position of Chef Business Officer at Digitain and with over 15 years of experience in the iGaming industry.

Westbury will be responsible for driving the strategic direction of Sport Generate. He will work closely with the management teams to continue the development of innovative and cutting-edge products and will be focused on expanding the reach and impact of Sport Generate in the global marketplace.

“I am honoured to be given the opportunity to lead Sport Generate at such an exciting time in the industry,” said Westbury. And he added: “Sport Generate’s Table football, table tennis, esports, virtual sports have a reputation for excellence and innovation, and I am looking forward to working with the talented teams to continue that legacy and make a real impact in the industry. I also thank for Mr. Vardanyan for the trust and faith he has put in me in appointing me to this role. “

“We are thrilled to have Simon Westbury in his new position and we know that he will bring Sport Generate to new heights with his leadership and expertise,” said Vardges Vardanyan, founder of Digitain and Sport Generate.