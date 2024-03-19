Digitain supplies sportsbook to KING.RS

Digitain supplies Serbian operator KING.RS with turnkey Sportsbook solutions.

Press release.- Digitain has announced that it had signed a deal to provide its turnkey solution to Serbian-based operator KING.RS.

The Turnkey solution from Digitain includes a proprietary Sportsbook empowered by 1,000+ in-house risk managers and sports traders for 100+ sports, 130,000+ Real Live Monthly Events, 80,000 pre-match events each month, 15,000+ Leagues, 3,000+ Betting Markets, as well as Casino Games, Payment Gateway, Sports Data and Statistics along with enterprise tools for mobile, desktop, and retail channels and Digitain’s in-house virtual sports which provide 20,000+ daily events, 150+ betting markets.

Ani Mkrtchyan, chief sales officer of Digitain, said: “We are delighted to sign this commercial agreement with KING.RS and welcome them to the Digitain business.

“Digitain continues to lead the way in igaming and Sportsbook innovation, and KING.RS shall not only have access to our propriety and award-winning sportsbook but features such as Autobet, Betbuilder, Sports Jackpots, Instant Cashback, Push Notifications, and a social feature called Sportchat to drive player engagement and revenue growth.

“At Digitain, we are committed to delivering solutions that cater to the unique needs of our partner operators and their players across multiple markets. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with KING.RS.”

Dragan Djordjevic, operation director of KING.RS, commented: “Digitain has proven itself to be one of the leading B2B providers over the last 20 years in sportsbook and igaming solutions.

“We have been impressed with the depth and breadth of the turnkey solution and the level of account management and support throughout this process. We look forward to Digitain’s solution to elevate and amplify our brand positioning across our operational B2C markets.”